Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Homestead Advisers Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $113,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 80.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,925,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,961 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $131,945,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %
ABT opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.93.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.
Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories
In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
