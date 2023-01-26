Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.50 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

ABT traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $110.51. 1,183,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.24.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.