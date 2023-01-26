Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,052. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. The company has a market capitalization of $192.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.