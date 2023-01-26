Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

ABT traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,052. The company has a market capitalization of $192.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.24.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after buying an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,404,884 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $236,376,000 after buying an additional 46,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,014,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $120,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

