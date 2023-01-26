ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAVMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.40 ($11.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($13.32) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($14.89) to €15.50 ($16.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €13.00 ($14.13) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $16.13. 3,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Further Reading

