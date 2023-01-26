abrdn (LON:ABDN) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209.50 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 208.70 ($2.58). 9,886,747 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 5,163,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.30 ($2.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 173.57 ($2.15).

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 35.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 196.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 169.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 759.63.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.