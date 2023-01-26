Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.12. 466,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 468,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $304.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,960.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Absci in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Absci in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Absci by 305.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

