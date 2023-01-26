Acala Token Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $84.05 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00051932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029892 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00219792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.13345637 USD and is down -9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,685,818.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.