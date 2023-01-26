Acala Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $82.63 million and $1.78 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00051265 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030045 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000237 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00218941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

