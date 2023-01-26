Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5,384.6% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.85.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.76. The company had a trading volume of 343,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,819. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

