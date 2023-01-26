Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Up 246.8% in January

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, an increase of 246.8% from the December 31st total of 53,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Aditxt Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 38,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,083. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 5,101.67% and a negative return on equity of 601.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aditxt will post -6.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aditxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADTX Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.99% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aditxt in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

