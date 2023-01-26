Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Up 246.8% in January

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, an increase of 246.8% from the December 31st total of 53,400 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Aditxt Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 38,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,083. Aditxt has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.
Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. Aditxt had a negative net margin of 5,101.67% and a negative return on equity of 601.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aditxt will post -6.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aditxt in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
Aditxt Company Profile
Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aditxt (ADTX)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.