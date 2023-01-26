Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.71.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $74.91 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.04.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 154,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
