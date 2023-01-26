Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $74.91 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 154,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.