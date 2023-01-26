Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.71.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

