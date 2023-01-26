AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04. 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.
AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.
