aelf Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $98.07 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021127 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005250 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001949 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,082,543 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

