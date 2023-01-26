Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Trading 7.1% Higher

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Africa Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

About Africa Energy

(Get Rating)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.