Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Decreased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,028,133.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,039 shares of company stock valued at $32,268,881.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $156.30. The company had a trading volume of 43,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

