Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilysys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $82.00 on Thursday. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,007.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Agilysys by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1,134.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

