AIA Group Ltd Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,300,000 after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,038,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after buying an additional 420,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after acquiring an additional 381,797 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 341,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $129.20 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $132.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

