AIA Group Ltd Buys 6,917 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.8 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

