AIA Group Ltd Buys 8,561 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

