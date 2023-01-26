AIA Group Ltd Has $607,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GS opened at $349.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

