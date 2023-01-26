AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.6 %

DHI opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $98.93.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.