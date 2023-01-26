AIA Group Ltd Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $153.11 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

