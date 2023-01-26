AIA Group Ltd Sells 1,182 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $273.94 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.11 and a 200-day moving average of $241.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.