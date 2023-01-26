AIA Group Ltd Sells 2,453 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

ED stock opened at $94.45 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.