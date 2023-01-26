AIA Group Ltd Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,432,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 466,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,887 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power



American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

