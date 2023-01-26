Aiful (OTCMKTS:AIFLY) Trading Down 7.3%

Aiful Co. (OTCMKTS:AIFLY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Aiful Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.
Aiful Company Profile
AIFUL Corp. engages in the consumer finance, mortgage loan, guaranteed loan and real estate business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Financial and Others. The Financial segment is engaged in the provision of small-lot uncollateralized loan for general consumers, mortgage collateral, business loan for individual operators, credit guarantee, as well as the collection and management of debts, among others.
Further Reading
