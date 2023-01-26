Aion 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.38 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Aion has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $16.82 million and $4.38 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00224511 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00104086 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00058700 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00036436 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000409 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.