Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ASEKY traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. Aisin has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

