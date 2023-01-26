Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.42 billion-$10.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.43 billion. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.32. 3,011,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,104. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

