Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.40.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB opened at $270.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

