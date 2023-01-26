Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Down 73.2% in January

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Aleafia Health stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,007. Aleafia Health has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

