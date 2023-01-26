Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Short Interest Down 73.2% in January

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Aleafia Health Price Performance
Aleafia Health stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,007. Aleafia Health has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
Aleafia Health Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullin Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.