Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Alector Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Alector has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $727.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 102.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

