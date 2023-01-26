Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin makes up approximately 1.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 39,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

