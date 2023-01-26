Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nordea Equity Research

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.57.

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

