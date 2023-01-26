Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management decreased its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 676,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,000 shares during the period. Alight comprises approximately 1.4% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned 0.12% of Alight worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 109.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 44.5% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 141,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,730 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,567,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 287,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 101.2% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 668,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Alight Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 412,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,259. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.57 million. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

