AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $9.98 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.