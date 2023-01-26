AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $9.98 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,030 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 25.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

