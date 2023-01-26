Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Down 65.0% in January

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 816,200 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 169.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.