Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.64

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 109011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $534.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 60,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

