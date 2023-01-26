Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Up 4,200.0% in January

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Alumina Stock Performance

AWCMY stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126. Alumina has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWCMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

Further Reading

