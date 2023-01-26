AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises about 0.9% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 277,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,891. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

