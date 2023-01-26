AM Investment Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX traded up $6.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,737,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,178. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

