Amalgamated Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $710.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 27.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $33,488.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $220,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 99.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

