AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Trading 18.2% Higher

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 18.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

AMAYA Global Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province.

