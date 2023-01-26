AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:AMCIU – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 2,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.
About AMCI Acquisition Corp. II
AMCI Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in companies that provides energy transition and/or decarbonization solutions to the industrial complex.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (AMCIU)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.