American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

