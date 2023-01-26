American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.46.
American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,702,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,755,051. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.
Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group
In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $369,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $301,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $256,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
