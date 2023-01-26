American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AAL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,702,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,755,051. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $369,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $301,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 23,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $256,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.