American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 904,434 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 5.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of American Express worth $187,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $157.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

