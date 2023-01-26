American Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 70.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SUN opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.39). Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 63.22%.

Sunoco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.